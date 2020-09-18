Divers find shipwreck that may be missing WWII submarine

Divers have found what they believe is the wreck of a U.S. Navy submarine lost 77 years ago in southeast Asia, providing some details for a stirring, but little-known tale from World War II.

The USS Grenadier left Pearl Harbor in 1942 on its initial war patrol.

Its first five missions took it to Japanese home waters, where it sank six ships and damaged two others. After it was damaged by a bomb, the crew scuttled the sub, and all 76 of them were picked up by the Japanese. All but four of the crew members survived the war.

The divers sent photos and evidence from the dives to the u-s naval and history and heritage command to verify that they found the submarine.

The hope is to have the wreck be turned into a heritage and historical site so it can be protected.