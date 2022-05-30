NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One year has passed since seven members of the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood died in a plane crash on Percy Priest Lake.

Todd Loggins is a diver who works and lives at the Fate Sanders boat dock, just around the corner from the scene. Loggins is used to responding to boating emergencies, but he wasn’t prepared for what he would see moments following the plane crash.

“We were the second boat over there where the plane crashed and I mean it was just debris, I mean just little flaky debris in the water, a lot of gas smell,” Loggins recalled. “It was just like a gravesite out there, I mean just kind of an eerie feeling.”

The seven passengers on the plane included Gwen Shamblin, who led a controversial weight-loss ministry covered by an HBO documentary released since the crash. The group was heading down to Florida over the Memorial Day weekend.

Although Loggins didn’t know who was on board, he was eager to jump in and help.

“It was pretty horrific; it makes the hair rise on your neck when you’re leaving out of here to go check on a plane crash. That’s something that just doesn’t happen here,” Loggins said.

Loggins said the plane crashed in a shallow part of the lake, which he believes left little chance for survival. Even so, he said he felt helpless not being able to do more on that day.

“You want to help [but] there’s nothing you can do,” Loggins said. “There were no survivors, it was just a devastating crash. Your heart goes out to all the families who lost someone. It’s just devastating anytime anybody loses their life, especially in a plane crash right over here, and that’s very rare.”

The NTSB tells News 2 it could take up to two years until their final report is complete.

News 2 reached out to Remnant Fellowship Church and asked how the congregation was coping with their loss a year later. We also asked for their response to the HBO documentary.

Remnant Fellowship Church offered the following statement:

“The Church has grieved the loss of such kind and wonderful leaders, but we are hopeful for a bright future with Elizabeth Shamblin Hannah, along with many men and women leaders, as they step up to the plate to encourage and lead this Church forth. Our church has grown in number, unity, and love this past year as we have banded together to endure difficult pain from such loss. The explanation of the crash has not been released yet. The HBO Documentary had absurd, defamatory accusations, and the Church denies these false allegations. Please see our responses to common questions at https://www.remnantfellowship.org/official-response-from-gwen-shamblin-church-to-hbo-documentary/. We welcome anyone to come see us and the truth in person or via webcast at the Remnant Fellowship Church.”