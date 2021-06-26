Ditto Landing hosts early Independence Day fireworks show

DITTO LANDING, Ala. – Hundreds flocked to Ditto Landing tonight to begin their 4th of July celebrations a bit early this year. The annual event is considered one of the region’s best fireworks shows.

Those eager to snag the perfect spot to watch the fireworks show arrived as the gates opened to enjoy live music, food and fun for all ages.

The event, now in its third year, was forced to cancel last year’s festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ditto Landing executive director Brandi Quick, says she has been flooded with positive feedback when she announced the events return.

“Just to hear people come through and just stop you and thank you means the world to us,” said Quick.