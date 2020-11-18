District Attorney’s Office finds Huntsville officer’s actions justified in shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After a fatal shooting during a police encounter in October, the actions of a Huntsville Police officer were determined to be “entirely justified under the law.”

The Madsion County District Attorney’s office investigated after a Huntsville Police Officer used deadly force during a situation on October 16, where Alberto Rivas was shot and killed.

Police said officers were called to the 2100-block of Edinburgh Drive around 10:30 p.m. that night.

The DA’s office said that officers could see Rivas holding a gun through a storm door. After repeatedly identifying themselves and asking Rivas to drop his weapon, authorities say Rivas opened the door, and came onto the porch while pointing the gun at an officer.

Police said one officer fired their gun and hit Rivas, who was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died.

The officer who shot Rivas was placed on administrative duty while the department conducted their investigation.