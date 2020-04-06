Distance Learning from home officially begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Starting Monday April 6, Alabama K-12 students will complete the rest of the school year from home. Many districts will be using online programs to social distance teach, which means many people will be using learning management systems like Canvas, Blackboard, and Google Classroom.

"Students can read content or watch videos. They can turn in assignments. They can do discussions. They can take quizzes. They can talk to their teacher. Talk to thier peers. It's really just your classroom… In the cloud," said Canvas's V.P. of strategy Hilary Scharton.

The Canvas learn platform is used by schools and colleges all over the world. Canvas's V.P. of strategy says they have seen a major increase in traffic with the COVID-19 pandemic and are working to handle the surge.

"We have millions of users every day. Our concurrent user-ship, thats people in canvas clicking buttons at the same time is up 60%," said Scharton.

Hilary Scharton works with the technology daily. She says online school full time may come with a learning curve for many.

"It's not six hours of a student sitting in front of a laptop listening to lectures and doing the same types of things they were doing before," said Scharton.

She says teachers and parents need to moderate their expectations for what learning looks like for the remainder of the school year.

"Alot of us have alot going on in our lives now kids at home, working from home. Maybe sick relatives things like that. That we need to try to be really flexible," said Scharton.

Canvas is working to provide help online through tutorials for teachers and students who haven't had an online presence in the classroom before.

While most school systems will be going to online learning, some North Alabama school systems recognize not all students have access to technology and internet. Those school systems will be doing school work through paper copies.