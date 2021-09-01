Dispute over dice turns deadly in Alabama jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fight over dice in the Mobile Metro Jail led to one inmate’s death and another charged with manslaughter, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said an inmate identified as Joaquin Jones was discovered not breathing in his cell at 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said Jones was in a fight with another inmate, Brian Pierson, over dice from a Monopoly game. Witnesses to the incident said Jones was angry with Pierson and “continued to provoke the fight.”

Joaquin Jones died after an altercation in the Metro Jail

The Sheriff’s office said video confirms witness statements. Pierson will be charged with manslaughter, according to the release.