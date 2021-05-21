‘Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party’ hits VBC this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Don’t miss Mickey Mouse and all his friends at the Von Braun Center’s (VBC) Propst Arena from May 20-23.

“Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party” features stunts from world-class skating to high-flying acrobatics, and an immersive world featuring some of Disney’s most iconic animated characters from “Coco,” “Frozen,” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

The show began at the Propst Area on Thursday, May 20. Shows for Saturday, May 22 are 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., while Sunday’s shows are at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Tickets are on-sale now at the VBC Box Office or at ticketmaster.com.