(CNN) – Nobody puts baby in a corner! but how about a sequel?

Jennifer Gray will star in and be an executive producer for the Dirty Dancing sequel.

She will reprise her role as Frances “Baby” Houseman who had a summer fling with Patrick Swayze’s character Johnny.

Lionsgate Studios says the new film will be, “exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that fans of the original have been waiting for.”