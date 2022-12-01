Predators are always ready to pounce when we’re not looking, and sometimes their method of attack is right under our noses. (Getty Images)

(WHNT) — Keeping our kids safe is top-of-mind as parents, but it’s hard when they’re out of sight and on their phones – especially in today’s digital world.

These apps can be harmless, but no app is completely safe. If they’re on your child’s phone, make sure you know what they are.

LiveMe

A live-streaming video app that uses geolocation to share videos so users can find a streamer’s exact location. Users can earn “coins” as a way to “pay” minors for photos.

Skout

This is a location-based dating app and website that allows sharing photos. Officials said children under the age of 17 have been known to make profiles with falsified ages.

Omegle

Omegle is a social app that allows users to video chat privately or in a group. Child pornography has been linked to Omegle, authorities said.

Audio Manager

Designed as a “vault” style or secret app. It has nothing to do with managing music and is designed to hide messages, photos, videos, or other apps.

Calculator%

Another “vault” style or secret app that appears to be a harmless app, but is used to hide photos, videos, files, and browser history.

Holla

Holla is a video chat app that allows users to meet others all over the world instantly. Users have reported racial slurs and explicit content on the app.

YUBO (formally YELLOW)

Often called “Tinder for teens,” this app allows users to swipe right or left to accept or reject the profiles of other users. If two people swipe right on each other, they can chat and hook up via Snapchat or other social media apps.

TUMBLR

The blogging app & website allows users as young as 13 to create an account. A range of inappropriate content such as drug use, offensive language and pornography are easy to find.

DISCORD

Used mostly by gamers for streaming, the app has a voice and text chat tool that allows gamers to communicate in real time. It discusses adult content but allows users as young as 13.

Ask.FM

Encourages users to let anonymous people ask them questions. The app is known for instances of cyberbullying and harassment.

Whatsapp

One of the more popular messaging apps that allows users to text, send photos, make calls and video chats worldwide.

Grindr

This dating app is geared toward the LGBTQ+ community and allows users to share photos and meet up based on the user’s geolocation.

Meetme

Meetme is a social dating app that allows users to connect based on geolocation and encourages them to meet up in person.

Hot or Not

A social app that encourages users to chat and rate each other’s profiles. Users have the ability to see people in their area and chat with strangers. Law enforcement officials have said the goal of the app is to hook up.

TikTok

TikTok is a video app used to create and share short videos. With very limited privacy controls, users have reported explicit content and cyberbullying on the app.

Snapchat

A popular social media app that allows users to create stories and send pictures or videos. The app also shares your location. While promising users they can share images and videos that will disappear, anyone viewing content can take a screenshot.

Badoo

This is a dating and social networking app where users can chat, share videos and photos and connect based on geolocation. The app is intended for adults only, though teens have been known to create profiles.

Whisper

Whisper is an anonymous social platform that encourages users to share secrets with strangers. The app also reveals the user’s location so people can meet up.

Bumble

Bumble is another dating app, similar to “Tinder,” but requires women to make the first move. Kids have been known to make fake profiles and lie about their ages, according to officials.

KIK

This app allows anyone to message users of the app with unlimited access. It can bypass traditional text messaging features, and gives users access to anyone, anywhere, anytime.

Hoop

Hoop allows kids as young as 12 to form connections with total strangers. By swiping through profiles users pick who they want to talk to. They can also request a user’s Snapchat info with the tap of a button. Hoop claims users over 18 won’t be shown kids’ profiles.

Yik Yak

An anonymous messaging app for kids that lets users within a five-mile radius read publicly posted messages. There are no user names, no handles, no real names, and no photos.