BOAZ, Ala. – Multiple crews are on the scene of a diesel fuel spill in Boaz.

The spill occurred in the area of U.S. Highway 431 and Seay Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday evening. Both lanes of 431 are closed.

Boaz Fire, Boaz Police and a clean up crew are on scene and are projected to be there most of the night and possibly into the early morning hours.

A cause of the spill is not known at this time.