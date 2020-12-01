Dierks Bentley, Michael W. Smith and more to perform at VBC for Lee Greenwood celebration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Tickets will go on sale next week for a concert celebrating Lee Greenwood’s contributions to the music industry.

Dierks Bentley, Michael W. Smith, Big & Rich, the Oak Ridge Boys, Randy Owen, Crystal Gayle and more are set to honor Greenwood Oct. 12, 2021 at the Von Braun Center.

Tickets for the all-star celebration will be available for presale at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 until 10 p.m. Dec. 10. Tickets will go on sale to the public Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. and can be bought through Ticketmaster or at the VBC box office.

In addition to Greenwood’s hit song “God Bless the U.S.A.” he has seven other number-one hits, including “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Dixie Road,” and “Going, Going, Gone.”