Did you toss your IRS stimulus card? Here’s what to do

The IRS said about four million people would receive their stimulus payment by a prepaid debit card instead of a paper check.

The Economic Impact Payment cards were sent by mail in a plain envelope from Money Network Cardholder Services. After people received their card, many questioned if it was legitimate while others threw it away.

The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama confirms the card contains the money sent out by the IRS as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

The good news is if you tossed your card, it can be replaced. Information on card replacement fees can be found here. If your card was lost or stolen, call 1-800-240-8100 or click here for more information.