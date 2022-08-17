(WHNT) — If you consider yourself a pumpkin-crazy Trader Joe’s-aholic (and wouldn’t mind some extra cash), then one company has a side gig that’s right up your alley!

With autumn fast-approaching, FinanceBuzz is looking for someone to taste-test all of the fall-inspired “Pumpkin Palooza” foods at Trader Joe’s.

The company is offering $1,000 for the job title of “Pumpkin Spice Pundit” and a $500 Trader Joe’s gift card (to cover the cost of all the pumpkin-y foods), though it should be noted that Trader Joe’s is not officially endorsing the “job” posting.

Some of the items you’ll try out will be pumpkin-stuff ravioli, pumpkin samosas, apple cider donuts, pumpkin-spiced ginger brew, pumpkin waffles and pumpkin ice cream.

Here are the “job” requirements:

You have to live near a Trader Joe’s where you can shop in-person

Must be over 18

Must live in the U.S.

Must love pumpkin

Your assignment will be to purchase one of every available seasonal fall food to taste test. You’ll take a picture of each item, write a brief description, then rate the food using several criteria.

Applications are being accepted through 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 28. FinanceBuzz says their chosen candidate will be selected by September 2 and will be contacted via email.

The “Pumpkin Spice Pundit” will have from Sept. 2 through Sept. 18 to eat and drink their way through all of Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Palooza items and submit their thoughts.

Think you’re the perfect pumpkin fit? Apply here.