(WHNT) — If you consider yourself a pumpkin-crazy Trader Joe’s-aholic (and wouldn’t mind some extra cash), then one company has a side gig that’s right up your alley!
With autumn fast-approaching, FinanceBuzz is looking for someone to taste-test all of the fall-inspired “Pumpkin Palooza” foods at Trader Joe’s.
The company is offering $1,000 for the job title of “Pumpkin Spice Pundit” and a $500 Trader Joe’s gift card (to cover the cost of all the pumpkin-y foods), though it should be noted that Trader Joe’s is not officially endorsing the “job” posting.
Some of the items you’ll try out will be pumpkin-stuff ravioli, pumpkin samosas, apple cider donuts, pumpkin-spiced ginger brew, pumpkin waffles and pumpkin ice cream.
Here are the “job” requirements:
- You have to live near a Trader Joe’s where you can shop in-person
- Must be over 18
- Must live in the U.S.
- Must love pumpkin
Your assignment will be to purchase one of every available seasonal fall food to taste test. You’ll take a picture of each item, write a brief description, then rate the food using several criteria.
Applications are being accepted through 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 28. FinanceBuzz says their chosen candidate will be selected by September 2 and will be contacted via email.
The “Pumpkin Spice Pundit” will have from Sept. 2 through Sept. 18 to eat and drink their way through all of Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Palooza items and submit their thoughts.
Think you’re the perfect pumpkin fit? Apply here.