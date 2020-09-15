Detectives seek public’s help in Auburn teen’s capital murder case

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A capital murder investigation is underway in Lee County relating to an 18-year-old Auburn man who was reported missing, then later located deceased.

18-year-old Thomas Anthony Green was reported missing from the 900 block of N. Donahue Drive in Auburn, Alabama, on September 6, 2020. On September 10, 2020, Green’s body was located in a rural area in the 9000 block of Lee Road 188 in Waverly, Alabama.

Three men have been charged in Green’s alleged Kidnapping, but so far, a murder arrest(s) have not been made.

“CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward starting at $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest of any person(s) involved in the death of Thomas Anthony Green,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

If you have any information regarding the Capital Murder investigation of Thomas A. Green, please immediately call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download their P3-tips app. You will receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You may also use CrimeStoppers toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.