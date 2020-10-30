DeSoto State Park offering Halloween night zip line tours

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Looking for something thrilling to do in the dark on Halloween? DeSoto State Park is offering a unique experience with their Night Time Zip Line Tours on October 31.

Park officials say their event offers a different perspective on the course by using headlamps to illuminate a short field of view that allows riders to uncover the path as they travel in the dark.

“DeSoto State Park is one of Alabama’s treasures, and there’s no better way to experience the park’s beauty than through the zip-line tour,” DeSoto State Park Superintendent Josh Hughes said. “We are committed to creating the best visitor experience possible, and the Night Time Zip Line Tours on Halloween is a prime example.”

There are three tours – at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., on Halloween

Cost is $49 per person

Each tour is capped at 10 riders

There is no deadline to register, but officials encourage riders to register early

Riders must be a least 6 years old and weigh 40 pounds. The maximum weight allowed is 250 pounds for women and 285 pounds for men

Children under 10 must be accompanied by a parent or older sibling

All normal Screaming Eagle Adventures restrictions remain in place.

In addition, riders will be required to follow the state’s mask ordinance as a COVID-19 precaution. All guides will also wear masks, and all riders are provided leather gloves to wear for the duration of the tour.

All helmets, gloves and harnesses are sanitized after each use and officials regularly perform “deep cleaning” of all equipment. Hand sanitizer is also available for guests.

“Zip Lining is an exciting activity in general and our DeSoto location is a ton of fun,” said Screaming Eagle Adventures marketing manager Kyle Werner. “Zip Lining at night is something not many people have ever experienced, and that raises the level of excitement.”

Reservations for the Night Time Zip Line Tours can be made online here: