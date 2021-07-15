DeSoto State Park adds 157 acres near Little River, DeSoto Falls area

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — DeSoto State Park is adding over 150 acres of land along Little River near the falls area.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced the purchase of the 157-acre tract during a news conference Thursday.

“The Alabama State Parks system is dedicated to preserving natural areas of our state, and that’s exactly what this land purchase accomplishes,” said ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “DeSoto Falls is one of Alabama’s true natural wonders, and we keep it that way by preserving the area for future generations to enjoy.”

The acquisition, known as the Little River West Fork Tract, will enhance public access to waterways above DeSoto Falls. The limiting of development in the area also benefits the nearby Little River Canyon National Preserve.

“It’s definitely good news for this land to become part of DeSoto State Park,” said Angela Shugart, executive director of Little River Waterkeeper. “Thousands of visitors come to Lookout Mountain every year because of Little River, and this is another step in protecting it for generations to come.”

