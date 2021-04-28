Desoto Golf Course to reopen under new lease

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – After being shut down a couple of months ago, the DeSoto Golf Course in Fort Payne is getting a new lease on life.

The Fort Payne City Council approved a lease agreement with a local man during a special called meeting.

Mayor Brian Baine told News 19 they decided to close the course because it was not profitable.

The current lease is for 3 years for around $1,500 each month, with the option to purchase after the first year.

“It’s a good area over there and those folks that live in the neighborhood, they deserve to have something nice over there. We didn’t want it to become anything but a golf course, but we looked at the realization of if we’re not able to make any money on it or at least break even, we couldn’t continue to sink more money into it,” explained Baine.

Baine said the new owner tells him he plans to open as soon as May 1 for folks to hit the links.