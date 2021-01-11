Design unveiled for new Huntsville federal courthouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The U.S General Services Administration revealed the design for the new federal courthouse to be built in downtown Huntsville.
The new courthouse will be 3 stories tall and house 5 courtrooms, 6 judges’ chambers, and workspaces for the U.S Marshals Service, the U.S Attorney’s office, and the U.S Probation and Pretrial Services.
“GSA is excited to give the people of Huntsville a glimpse into what their future downtown will look like through this courthouse design,” said Kevin Kerns, Regional Commissioner for GSA’s Public Buildings Service Southeast Sunbelt Region. “GSA strives to provide a state-of-the-art facility that meets the long-term workspace and security needs of our partners in the Northern District of Alabama.”
Construction is set to begin in early 2022 and have a budget of almost $86 million. The new courthouse will be located at the intersection of Lowe Avenue and Gallatin Street.