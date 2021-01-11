Design unveiled for new Huntsville federal courthouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The U.S General Services Administration revealed the design for the new federal courthouse to be built in downtown Huntsville.

The new courthouse will be 3 stories tall and house 5 courtrooms, 6 judges’ chambers, and workspaces for the U.S Marshals Service, the U.S Attorney’s office, and the U.S Probation and Pretrial Services.

Bird’s eye rendering of new federal courthouse

“GSA is excited to give the people of Huntsville a glimpse into what their future downtown will look like through this courthouse design,” said Kevin Kerns, Regional Commissioner for GSA’s Public Buildings Service Southeast Sunbelt Region. “GSA strives to provide a state-of-the-art facility that meets the long-term workspace and security needs of our partners in the Northern District of Alabama.”

Construction is set to begin in early 2022 and have a budget of almost $86 million. The new courthouse will be located at the intersection of Lowe Avenue and Gallatin Street.