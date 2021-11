MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened on Thursday night.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says the shooting happened around 9 pm in the Gurley community.

It was unknown who was shot or the extent of their injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.