MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who is wanted in connection to a robbery at the Hazel Green Walmart.

Officials posted on Facebook saying they need help identifying the white male and his car in connection to the weekend robbery. He was wearing a baseball cap and glasses at the Walmart located at 14595 Highway 231 North.

Investigators think he left the area in the vehicle pictured below:





Anyone with any information about the man or the car is asked to call Investigator David Stamm with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-533-8839.