Sheriff's office identifies 2 men killed in Morgan County shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Deputies responded to a deadly shooting on Morrow Mountain Road around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed.

The victims have been identified as Kenneth Fay Guinn, 69, of Somerville and Jeffrey Allen McDonald, 58, of Somerville.

Authorities said investigators currently have no suspects and are continuing to piece together evidence at the scene.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the shooting as a potential murder-suicide.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the scene was cleared.

Shooting Update: The scene is now clear. Next of Kin has been notified. Deceased subjects are:

▪️Kenneth Fay Guinn, 69 of Somerville

▪️Jeffrey Allen McDonald, 58 of Somerville Potential murder/suicide. pic.twitter.com/tgSUDX9IaU — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) January 26, 2020

The sheriff's office said the Somerville Police Department and Priceville Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

34.432133 -86.633584