Deputies on-scene at possible home invasion in Harvest

News
Posted: / Updated:

HARVEST, Ala. – Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say they’re on-scene at a possible home invasion on Lockhart Road in Harvest.

At this time, authorities have reported two victims. The scene remains active at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News