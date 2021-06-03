Deputies on-scene at possible home invasion in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. – Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say they’re on-scene at a possible home invasion on Lockhart Road in Harvest.

At this time, authorities have reported two victims. The scene remains active at this time.

— Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) June 3, 2021