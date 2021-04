MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a man’s death after he was found on the side of the road near Asbury.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s body was found around 11 p.m. Friday after someone called to report a man crawling on the side of Martling Road near Jupiter Circle. Authorities said the man was dead when they arrived.

The man’s name was not released.

His body was taken to Huntsville for an autopsy.