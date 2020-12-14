Deputies help Morgan County grandmother build bike for granddaughter

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office received a special call from a grandmother who requested help with a Christmas gift.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office helped a grandmother build a bicycle for her granddaughter. The sheriff’s office shared the post on Facebook.

The grandmother was running out of hope when she made the call, according to the post.

They say she had purchased her granddaughter a bicycle but did not have anyone to build it. So she asked the sheriff’s office if they knew of anyone that could help.

Deputies soon arrived to help the grandmother make her granddaughter’s Christmas one for the books!

The deputies say they tinkered and toiled with one wheel then two and before long the bike was built all sparkly new.

The sheriff’s office says they are always happy to help someone in need.