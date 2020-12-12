Deputies: Escaped inmates left homeowner tied up, dropped off kidnapped county worker in Henry County, Tennessee

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two minimum security inmates escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville on Friday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, officers discovered 36-year-old Robert Lee Brown of Putnam County and 34-year-old Christopher Osteen of Madison County were missing just before 8:30 a.m. after an emergency recount. Search efforts are currently underway and local law enforcement was notified.

In an update on Saturday morning, The Henry County Sheriff’s office posted new information to their Facebook page encouraging everyone to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity in the area.

They report on Friday, the two inmates kidnapped a Fulton County Kentucky Highway Department employee from a boat ramp on the Mississippi River.

Around 1:52 p.m. the employee and his department were located near Highway 218 and iron Banks Road in Henry County, TN, where he was left by the escapees.

On Saturday around 2:38 a.m. a resident of Reynoldsburg Road was found by Henry County Deputies tied up in his home. The victim’s 2009 red Chevrolet Silverado with the TN Lic. of 050WJQ was stolen. This happened around 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Investigators found that the escapees committed this crime.

The truck has not been located. Anyone with information or concerns are asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 731-642-1672.

Brown was serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape and his sentence was set to expire in 2022. Osteen was serving an 8-year sentence for burglary and his sentence was set to expire in 2023.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brown or Osteen are asked to call 911 or the TDOC Tips Hotline at 1 (844) TDC-FIND immediately.