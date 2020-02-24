Deputies arrest Somerville man after he admits to setting car on fire

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A man is in the Morgan County Jail after admitting to setting fire to a car owned by his mother.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Bluff City Road in the Somerville area on Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the fire was deemed suspicious and during the investigation it was determined that the fire was intentionally set by Adam Seth Bond, 39, of Somerville.

Bond told investigators that he set the car, owned by his mother, on fire purposefully in retaliation to a family disagreement, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Bond was charged with first degree criminal mischief and was taken to the Morgan County Jail with bond pending. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are possible.