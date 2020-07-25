Dept of Corrections, AG Marshall respond to DOJ report again citing constitutional violations in Alabama prisons

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – As Alabama and the U.S. Department of Justice negotiate a settlement over a past report detailing violations of the Eighth Amendment to the U.S Constitution in the state prison system, another report has surfaced.

The report alleges Alabama continues to allow prisoners to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment. The DOJ saying further the issue demands immediate attention.

“A bit surprised is an understatement. We were taken back by the timing and release,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Marshall said media was notified within minutes of the state receiving the report, which didn’t allow the state to truly read the report and respond appropriately. Marshall said the DOJ also gave Alabama roughly 40 days to agree to a consent decree.

Marshall said doing that would essentially hand over control of the prison system to the federal government.

“We are not willing to, not only relinquish control and supervision but more importantly the checkbook of the people of Alabama to a third party to determine how to spend,” Marshall said.

The recent report underlines urgent and immediate action to curb excessive use of force by ADOC in 12 of 13 prison facilities.

The DOJ and the state both agree overcrowding and a lack of correctional officers are a major source for the excessive use of force problem. New prisons are on the horizon, but the report calls for changes within the system. Better training, more accountability among officers, better conduct review. The report even says supervisors are in short supply leading to a sense of impunity within the ADOC ranks.

“Building a prison that’s going to be here in three or two years… who knows. Does nothing for the right now,” said Ebony Howard, a supervising attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Howard said the DOJ report is thorough. More than 800 phone interviews plus more than 300 in-person interviews were done with prisoners, families, and ADOC staff.

“The number of stories they were able to tell is indicative that they have spent the time necessary to know what’s going on,” Howard said.

The report shares more than a few stories that are a snapshot into the larger problem.

One of many stories in the report states:

“A correctional officer brutally hit, kicked, and struck a handcuffed prisoner with an expandable baton in the Ventress medical unit. Two nurses saw the officer beat the prisoner, and two other nurses could hear the beating from adjacent rooms.”

The report says the inmate did nothing to instigate the beating and the officer was never charged or disciplined.

“We recognize we have problems. We want to be able to fix it and do it in a way to reach an agreement with the Department of Justice without giving away our own sovereignty,” said Marshall.

In the meantime the problem, according to the DOJ, persists.

ADOC said they are hoping to launch a body cam pilot program to promote accountability among staff while also hiring non-security investigators to conduct internal investigations.

The Southern Poverty Law Center said the DOJ and U.S. Attorney General William Barr are sending a clear message that Alabama isn’t working fast enough.

“Alabama is bound to follow the constitution. Bound!” Howard said.

Marshall said Alabama is ready if the DOJ files suit.

You can read ADOC’s complete response below:

“In response to the supplemental findings letter issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ) yesterday, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) echoes and stands behind statements issued by both Governor Ivey and Attorney General Marshall.

We are disappointed in the surprise manner in which the DOJ orchestrated the release of this letter, which hinders the progress made by our Department to address the long-standing challenges facing our correctional system. This substantive progress includes targeted efforts to reduce instances of violence within our facilities.

Notably, as it relates to use-of-force issues, the ADOC has been proactive and vocal about its work to address these concerns. Most recently, in December 2019, Commissioner Dunn announced new actions taken to significantly mitigate the risk of excessive use-of-force incidents in Alabama’s correctional facilities, including the formation of a new Violence Reduction Task Force. The work of the Task Force has resulted in protocol, programmatic, staffing, and training assessments as well as actions – the full benefits of which have yet to be realized with the implementation of certain outputs still in early stages.

The recommendations of the Task Force include refresher protocol and procedure training; health and wellness interventions for correctional officers and staff; an emphasis on inmate rehabilitation programs and resources; and the reexamination of enhanced surveillance measures such as facility cameras and the use of body cameras for on-duty correctional officers.

To-date, the ADOC has completed use-of-force refresher trainings for correctional staff at each of its major facilities and is now in the process of conducting these trainings at its work release and work center facilities. The ADOC has obtained a grant to assist with the purchase of body-worn cameras and, upon procurement of the cameras, will conduct a pilot initially utilizing the cameras on supervisors in select facilities. The policy related to the cameras’ use has been written and training development is in process. These body-worn cameras will not be event-activated – they are “always on” to incentivize and ensure behavioral accountability among both inmates and correctional staff. Upon successful completion of the pilot, the Department desires to roll this program out system-wide.

The ADOC also has been in the process of establishing a new non-security, special investigator position. Use of Force Review Officers, members of ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD), will conduct initial use-of-force reviews at the facility level, as opposed to a correctional staff member who works within the facility at which an event occurred.

Finally, the ADOC has been working diligently to redesign and rebuild our correctional system from the ground up to effectively address our longstanding challenges, including staffing shortages, capacity, and facility safety. The DOJ’s claim that the “ADOC . . . has not taken meaningful steps or other emergency measures to address the understaffing” is simply false. In February of 2018, a federal court accepted the ADOC’s plan to address correctional staffing and found that the plan, when implemented, would remedy the constitutional violations specific to correctional officer staffing. The ADOC is implementing that court-approved plan.

The Department is dedicated to providing safety and security for staff and inmates alike, creating more desirable working conditions that attract prospective correctional officers who want to make a difference in the lives of inmates, and rehabilitating incarcerated individuals so that they may successfully reenter society and positively contribute to our world. To fully accomplish this mission, we must have additional resources and capabilities in place that do not exist in our current facilities.

The need to improve prison safety through necessary infrastructure development, as well as increased correctional staffing and additional medical and mental health resources, remains paramount.”