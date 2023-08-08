There is a *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* until 8am for portions of the Tennessee Valley. This includes everyone along and east of I-65 in Alabama. Use extra caution heading to work and school this morning in the advisory area.

Here is the text from the National Weather Service in Huntsville:

Limestone-Madison-Morgan-Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Cullman- Including the cities of Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, and Cullman Tue Aug 8 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense Fog reducing visibility to one quarter of a mile or less. * WHERE...Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb and Cullman Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.