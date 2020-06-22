Demographic changes in new Marshall County positive COVID-19 cases

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- There are now more than 30,000 positive novel coronavirus cases in Alabama and nearly 1,100 are in Marshall County.

Area doctors told WHNT News 19 they are seeing some interesting changes.

United Doctors Family Medical Center has been doing testing since April.

Nurses there said they are doing more testing than ever, by now offering on-site testing for employers whose workers aren’t able to swing by the drive-through test site or the doctor’s office.

They are also testing in several nursing homes.

United Doctors Family Medical Center clinic manager Brooke Ashley said they tested around 400 people Monday.

About 44% of the tests each day come back with positive results.

Doctor Gaspar said mandatory mask use would likely help slow the spread of COVID-19.