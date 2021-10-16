DeKalb Regional to celebrate 35th anniversary on Oct. 19

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — DeKalb Regional Medical Center is preparing to celebrate 35 years of service to the community.

The hospital, founded in 1986, will hold a brief ceremony to commemorate the anniversary on Tuesday, October 19 at 12:15 p.m. at the main entrance.

The ceremony will kick off with comments from Medical Center Board Chairman Dr. Steve Isbell, Chief of the Medical Staff Dr. Daniel Mince, and Interim Chief Executive Officer Bob Moore. Refreshments will follow.

DeKalb Regional began in October 1986 in a 99,000 square feet facility in downtown Fort Payne before moving to the current 3-story, 138,000 square feet facility that stands now. Since it started, the hospital has expended to 134 beds and a 37-acre campus.