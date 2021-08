FORT PAYNE, Ala. – DeKalb County Regional Medical Center has announced they will not be allowing visitors in the hospital starting Wednesday, August 4, with a few exceptions.

The hospital said the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the area is the cause of the policy change.

The hospital also said that limited exceptions will be made for patients for obstetrics, pediatrics, end-of-life situations or for patients with mental or physical limitations.

Masks are required inside the building.