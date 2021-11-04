DeKalb K-9 unit tracks down 3 burglary suspects

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DKSO) said three burglary suspects were caught in the act and arrested after being tracked down by the sheriff’s K-9, Moses.

Authorities said it was around 10:30 Wednesday morning near Collinsville when someone went to check on the house of an older relative who had recently been placed in a nursing home. The person found three people in the process of breaking in.

One of the suspects was detained when a deputy and the Collinsville Police Department arrived, while the other two suspects ran into a heavily wooded area behind the home.

A deputy and his K-9 were called for assistance. When other deputies arrived, K-9 Moses began his search.

About 500 yards behind the home, K-9 Moses found both of the suspects, one of whom was found to be in possession of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia.

The DKSO identified the three suspects as Lauren Owens, 38, of Piedmont, Dexter Battles, 24, of Oneonta, and Mary Bethune, 31, of Gadsden.

Dexter Battles. Photo courtesy of DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Lauren Owens. Photo courtesy of DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Mary Bethune. Photo Courtesy of DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Bethune was charged with first-degree criminal trespass, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Owens and Battles were both charged with first-degree criminal trespass.