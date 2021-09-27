DeKalb County VFW Fair returns to Fort Payne this week

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — The fair will return to Fort Payne this week for the 67th year.

The DeKalb County VFW Fair will make its way back to town with the theme of “Sweet Land of Liberty” from September 27 through October 2. Gates will open at 5 p.m. every night, except for Saturday.

Each night at the fair has something new to offer. Here is the schedule for the entire week:

Monday, September 27 Free admission and rides from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. From 6 p.m. to close, gate admission is $4 for adults and free to those 6 and under Tickets only, except for Alter Egos and Nemesis Youth Lamb Show at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment: Autism Sings featuring Reid Soria at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, September 28 $25 armband night Pay one price for rides from 5 p.m. to close, except for Alter Egos and Nemesis Entertainment: WQSB Night Country Music

Wednesday, September 29 $2 night, all rides are $2 from 5 p.m. to close with no exceptions Vietnam Veterans Night: Free admission with proof of service Dairy Goat Show at 3 p.m. Entertaintment: Southern Gospel Night, featuring ReJeena Leeth & Friends, New Grace, The Hindmans, Christianaires, Nate Fortner, and Amy Harris

Thursday, September 30 2 Armbands for $25 from 5 p.m. to close, Midway Only (sold as a set, cannot be sold separately) BOER Goat Show at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment: Young Musicians of DeKalb County presented by the Chris Roberts School of Music

Friday, October 1 Fun Night, tickets only from 5 p.m. to close Horse and Mule Show at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment: The Pickin’ Post presents Crossroad Country Music at 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 2 Gates open at 10 a.m. Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with $20 armbands Kids and teachers will be admitted free with tickets from 3 p.m. to close, admission is $4 for adults, kids 6 and under get in for free, tickets only 4-H Chick Chain from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open Beef Show at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment: 30th Annual DeKalb County VFW Agricultural Fair Gospel Singing featuring Brian Free & Assurance and The Sharps Special



In his yearly message, Fair Chairman Charles Stephens stated, “The DeKalb County VFW Fair has made the decision to have a limited [fair] again this year, due to COVID-19 and its variants.”

Stephens stated there will not be individual exhibits, including the scarecrow contest and civic booths, once again, but animal shows will continue as scheduled.

According to Stephens, fair organizers are teaming up with Kissel Entertainment for ride sanitization and social distancing practices. Hand sanitizer will be available in commercial areas while buildings and contents will be sanitized every day before opening.

“We will be doing all that we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Stephens said. “We will be wearing masks and ask that you do the same. We will practice social distancing and one-way foot traffic throughout the buildings.”

“We sincerely hope to prevent anyone from contracting COVID at this year’s fair and hope that 2022 will be better days,” Stephens concluded.

For more information, visit dekalbcountyvfwfair.com.