DeKalb County to host flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to decide who should get COVID-19 booster shots and when. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The state’s health department will host a clinic for flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines next week in DeKalb County.

The clinic will be held at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shots, the clinic will also offer third doses of the Moderna vaccine if you meet any of the following conditions:

If you are immunocompromised and: Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood Received an organ transplant and taking medicine to suppress the immune system Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or taking medicine to suppress the immune system Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome) Have advanced or untreated HIV infection Are in active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress an immune response



For information on flu or COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website here.