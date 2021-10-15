DeKalb County to host flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The state’s health department will host a clinic for flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines next week in DeKalb County.
The clinic will be held at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition to first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shots, the clinic will also offer third doses of the Moderna vaccine if you meet any of the following conditions:
- If you are immunocompromised and:
- Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received an organ transplant and taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Have advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Are in active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress an immune response
For information on flu or COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website here.