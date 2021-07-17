DeKalb County to host annual senior prom ‘sock hop’

Couples from the 1950s dance at a party. (Getty Images)

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — The DeKalb County Council on Aging’s annual “Senior Prom Sock-Hop” will return this month after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free event will be held at the Wills Valley Recreation Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 22. It is open to DeKalb County residents over 55.

Music will be provided by Still Kickin’.

Promgoers are encouraged to either dress casual or 50’s style with poodle skirts and saddle shoes!

This year’s event is presented by the DeKalb County Council on Aging and the City of Fort Payne’s parks and recreation department. The annual fundraising event held to hold this year’s prom was sponsored by Chick-Fil-A.