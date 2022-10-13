FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A new phone scam is circulating around DeKalb County, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media that the scam involves the caller “claiming to work for Border Patrol.” The scammer then says they have an illegal package that the victim has signed for, and a warrant will be issued if they don’t pay up.

“Please don’t fall victim to this scam, and make sure your elderly family is aware and does not fall victim either,” the sheriff’s office stated.

To report a scam in DeKalb County, contact the sheriff’s office at 256-845-3801.