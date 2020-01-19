Dekalb County Sheriff's Office releases 2019 statistics

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office released its yearly statistics for 2019 on Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the numbers reflect the miles driven on the roads, amount of various narcotics seized, warrants served, calls answered, and other important data.

The news release said compiling the data helps the sheriff’s office make adjustments to better serve the people of Dekalb County in 2020 and improve overall efficiency. The sheriff’s office said they release the data to the public in order to maintain transparency.

Compared to 2017, deputies and narcotics agents seized 500 percent more methamphetamine (15,368 grams in 2019 compared to 2563 grams in 2017) and 40 percent more total arrests were made, according to the news release.

Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released the following statement to WHNT News 19:

“I’m extremely proud of the hard work our deputies, investigators, narcotics agents, and interdiction agents have put in. We hope to only improve these numbers in 2020. We’re very proud to get such a large amount of Methamphetamine off our streets. Meth has plagued our county for over a decade now. The drug trade is fueled by stolen goods. Tackling it head-on will directly help make our county a better and safer place to live.”

The following are the statistics for 2019:

Total Miles Driven: 611,356

611,356 Number of Calls Answered: 7,123

7,123 Number of Reports Taken: 3,952

3,952 Civil Papers Served: 2,341

2,341 Civil Papers Attempted to Serve: 3,198

3,198 Subpoenas served: 1,685

1,685 Subpoenas attempted to serve: 866

866 Warrants served: 1,846

1,846 Warrants attempted to serve: 1,363

1,363 Warrantless Arrest: 1,473

1,473 Number of Assist: 2,761

2,761 Number of Search Warrants/Consent: 99

99 911 Hang-ups Answered: 1,167

1,167 Alarm Calls Answered: 1,561

1,561 Cases Closed: 606

606 Sex Offender Checks: 360

360 Drug Cases: 634

Narcotics & Interdiction Unit:

Methamphetamine Seized: 15,368 grams

15,368 grams Marijuana Seized: 3,833 grams

3,833 grams Spice Seized: 180 grams

180 grams Pills: 1,193

1,193 Heroin: 30 grams

30 grams Cocaine: 203 grams

203 grams Cash Seized: $36,454.00

$36,454.00 Cars Seized: 12