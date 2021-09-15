DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has the cutest new recruit!

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s newest member is definitely its most adorable, by a long shot.

Sheriff Nick Welden introduced Shadow, their new therapy dog.

The four-month-old Labradoodle will join School Resource Officer Josh Wigley at the DeKalb County Tech School and DeKalb County Youth Services.

Shadow posing with Dr. Strgov and Tracy Bell, who donated the pup to his new owners.

Photo courtesy of DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Wigley said, “We named him Shadow because we hope and pray that he is a beacon of light and hope for someone during the shadows of darkness.”

Shadow is a donation to the force, given by Dr. Peter Strgov of Fort Payne Pediatrics and Tracy Bell of Smart Start Pediatrics.

The hope is to provide kids facing difficult circumstances with a friendly face.

Shadow!

Photo courtesy of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

“Hopefully this bond will help kids to feel more understood and give them the confidence to face difficulties head-on,” said Deputy Wigley.