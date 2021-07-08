DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office gets new helicopter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has a new helicopter to help deputies on the ground.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that because of the many miles of wilderness in the county, the new helicopter will help deputies respond faster to emergencies involving lost people, fall victims in wooded areas, forest fires, and helping deputies and police on the ground.

The helicopter was paid for through donations, grants and volunteer support and did not use any taxpayer money, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it currently has four pilots in various stages of training with unit volunteers.