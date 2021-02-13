DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office dedicates buildings in honor of former public servants

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A crowd gathered Friday morning outside the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for some dedications to those who helped bring the project to fruition.

New names of the administration building and detention center were unveiled in honor of former Sheriff Cecil Reed and former County Commission President Charles Bell who were instrumental in getting the construction of the project going.

The sally port was dedicated to Deputy Mickey Bowen, the first of two in the department to die of COVID-19 complications.

He passed away in October 2020.

Sheriff Nick Welden told News 19 that Reed, Bell and Bowen are all very deserving of his recognition.

“This where we call home basically many hours a week. It was one of those things, where you need to honor people that do things like this. You need to keep their legacy and their legend moving forward because they give their life basically for this county and sacrifice many things for the people of this county,” said Welden

“It’s wonderful. Complete surprise but it’s wonderful and I appreciate it,,” said Reed.

Reed said it took a lot of hard work to get the project in motion and thought it might not happen, but is happy that it did because it was much needed for the community.