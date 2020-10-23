DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office closing lobby to public, citing COVID-19 increase

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is shutting down its lobby for two weeks due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday afternoon that the closure would be effective Oct. 26, and the lobby would reopen Nov. 9. It includes front offices for both the sheriff’s office and the detention center.

“After praying hard and consulting with others at the office who I know have done the

same, I know this is the appropriate action to take to protect our staff and to protect the public

from risk,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in the release.

Pistol permits will still be available on the sheriff’s office website, and people are asked to call 256-845-3801 with jail-related needs and reports.