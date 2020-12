FORT PAYNE, Ala. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is closing until after the new year begins because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The sheriff’s office announced Monday that it would close starting Tuesday, Dec. 22 and reopen on Monday, Jan. 4.

People with jail-related needs or reports can call dispatch at 256-845-3801 to be routed to the right person, according to the sheriff’s office.

People who need to renew pistol permits will be able to do it online at the sheriff’s office website.