DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office clerk dies due to COVID-19

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A clerk with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has died due to COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post, Melissa Wilkerson passed away after working for 32 years with the department.

“Melissa was very loved by her family and her Sheriff’s Office family,” the post read. “Please keep them in your prayers.”

According to dekalbcountysheriff.org, Wilkerson worked as the department’s pistol permit clerk at the time of her death.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office remains closed to the public until further notice due to the current rise in cases of COVID-19.

