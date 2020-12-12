DeKalb County Sheriff warns businesses of counterfeit bills going around

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The holiday season is a time when shoppers are going from business to business looking for the perfect gift.

However, some shoppers in DeKalb County have been buying their items with counterfeit bills.

Two cases have led the Sheriff’s Office to issue a warning to be on the lookout.

Sheriff Nick Welden said they are still investigating two counterfeit $100 bills and searching for the person or people who used them.

“It’s hard to pinpoint them to tell exactly what’s wrong with them but there’s going to be some that slip through the cracks, and that’s kind of what happened here,” Welden said.

He told News 19 that it was not the look of the bills that raised suspicion, it was the texture.

“The feel of them just wasn’t quite right. It was a different style paper that kind of stuck out when you felt of it,” added Welden.

Welden explained that counterfeit bills are passed every year during yard sale and holiday seasons, but this year has been different.

“Seems to be surfacing more and more than it has in the past and I think it stems back to the economy, the tough time going on right now,” said Welden.

The sheriff said counterfeit money is often passed at local businesses, which have already been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It puts a hardship on the businesses all the way across our county and all the way across this state. These mom-and-pops that are out here trying to make a hard living in a hard time like this are just getting took to the cleaners by fake money,” said Welden.

“We hate that someone would even have to carry around a counterfeit bill or even consider it but even when times are tough, that is stealing and we’re a small business, and it’s just hard,” said Pink Door Boutique employee Bailey Barnes.

Barnes told News 19 there has not been any counterfeit money in its cash register this year, but workers look closely to make sure large bills are real.

“The COVID pandemic has definitely affected any small business and us here at Pink Door but counterfeit money is just even more of a loss because you lose the merchandise, you lose the money. It’s a total loss,” added Barnes.

Forgery is a felony. A person caught making counterfeit bills could face up to 20 years in prison for each bill made.