DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has died from COVID-19.

Lt. Jeff Bain died overnight of complications from COVID-19, a sheriff’s office spokesman confirmed Monday.

Bain was a senior lieutenant over patrol and also oversaw the sheriff’s office reserve program, according to the sheriff’s office. He also was an FBI firearms instructor and traveled all over the state as an e-crimes instructor.

Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Monday afternoon.