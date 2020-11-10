DeKalb County Schools superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Jason Barnett says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Barnett said in a statement Tuesday that he was notified Nov. 6 that he was exposed to someone who had COVID-19. Barnett said he was able to make arrangements to isolate himself because the person who tested positive notified him early in his symptoms. He said he has not been in close contact with anyone since learning about his exposure.

Barnett said he has been “generally asymptomatic” and only learned he was positive through testing.

He said he will continue to work remotely while he is in quarantine.