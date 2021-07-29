DeKalb County schools says rise in COVID-19 cases will not affect re-opening plan

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The recent rise in COVID-19 cases will not affect the scheduled re-opening plan for DeKalb County Schools.

“The rise in the number of cases is concerning, but we are still very optimistic at this point to start our new school year according to the DeKalb County Schools Re-Opening Plan of 2021-22,” Superintendent Wayne Lyles said in a news release. “I am hopeful that people in our area will take proper precautions to protect themselves.”

The current re-opening plan does not mandate the wearing of masks or face coverings, but sanitization practices from the last school year will remain in place.

Students and staff will be allowed to wear masks or face coverings at their discretion.

According to the plan, common areas and surfaces will be sanitized throughout the day by custodial staff and efforts will be made to avoid common surfaces, altogether. Classroom sanitation will be a joint effort between custodial staff, the individual teacher, and other personnel.

“I have received communication from the State Superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey, that local systems should not expect mandates from his office or the Governor’s office in the near future,” Lyles continued. “However, we will certainly be receptive if and when they feel there is a need for them to provide further guidelines to protect from COVID-19.”

Lyles stated the school system plans to offer voluntary vaccination opportunities to students, parents, and staff in the future.

The full DeKalb County Schools Re-Opening Plan of 2021-22 can be found at dekalbk12.org.