DeKalb County school staff receives bonus for extra efforts

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Full-time staff in the DeKalb County school system received a bonus for their hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the DeKalb County Alabama Schools Board of Education approved a resolution to provide a one-time supplemental pay increase of $1,000 for their hard work and effort.

All full-time certified and classified staff received the bonus, according to the school system.

Superintendent Jason Barnett said, “this is just a small token of our appreciation for all that our faculty and staff has done to make this school year a success.”