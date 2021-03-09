DeKalb County sheriff addresses COVID-19 cases at the jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said there are cases of COVID-19 in the county detention center, but they are handling those cases in a professional manner.

News 19 has received several reports of coronavirus outbreaks inside the DeKalb County Detention Center over the last few weeks.

Welden confirmed there are cases in the jail, but he would not disclose the number of inmates affected. He did say there are currently nine officers out sick and five more in quarantine.

“People are having to step up and do positions they don’t normally do,” Welden said. He said jail staff is stepping up and helping feed, clean and distribute medicine to inmates.

Welden said he understands people are concerned about their loved ones in the detention center, but inmates are being treated if they’re sick and if jail medical staff aren’t able to help, inmates are getting outside help at a hospital.

“No one is left in the trenches and no one has laid there being sick for days and nobody knows about it,” Welden said. “If there’s any kind of symptom or anything going on, we know about it.”