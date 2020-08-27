DeKalb County man charged with shooting woman in face

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A Valley Head man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he shot into someone’s home after an argument, hitting a woman inside.

Damien Keith Blevins, 31, is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and second-degree assault for the incident hits past weekend in the Hammondville area.

Witnesses told investigators two men were speeding up and down County Road 1002 in the early morning hours of Aug. 23. When a resident said something to them, an argument took place and the men then left, according to the sheriff’s office.

Not long after, authorities said one of the men got out of their truck and fired several shots toward the home. Three rounds went into the building, one of them hitting a 58-year-old woman in the face, they said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The sheriff’s office did not disclose her condition Thursday.

Investigators said they searched the area and found the truck at a home nearby. Blevins was placed under arrest, and authorities said they found what they believe was the gun used in the crime.

Blevins was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on $150,000 bond.